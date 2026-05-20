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Joe Burrow sets extremely high expectations for Bengals

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Bengals QB Joe Burrow on the sideline
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks the sideline in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 12 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Joe Burrow is not shying away from high expectations ahead of the new Cincinnati Bengals season.

Burrow set some high expectations for himself and his teammates when speaking to the media on Wednesday. Not only does he have a high opinion of the team’s roster, but he has the franchise record for single-season touchdown passes in his sights.

“I think this is the most talented roster that we’ve had since I’ve been here,” Burrow said.

When asked if he could top the franchise record of 48 touchdown passes in a season, Burrow simply said it was “doable.”

Burrow’s stance on the roster is a little bit of a surprise considering the team lost Trey Hendrickson to a division rival. Still, you would not expect Burrow to project anything but the utmost confidence, and the Bengals do have plenty of talent despite Hendrickson’s exit.

Burrow’s targets are certainly achievable, but he will have to stay healthy to do it. He threw for 43 touchdowns in 2024, the last time he was able to play in all 17 games. That will be key for both him and the Bengals if they want to achieve anything close to what they hope to do.

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