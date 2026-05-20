Jesse Minter responds to Lamar Jackson’s OTA absence

Lamar Jackson ’s absence at the Baltimore Ravens ’ voluntary practice is not an issue at all for new head coach Jesse Minter.

The Ravens started their organized team activities this week, with the two-time NFL Most Valuable Player missing the first two sessions on Monday and Tuesday, but Minter is still looking forward to working with the dual-threat quarterback in the offseason.

“Lamar’s been one of our leaders of the offseason program, and he had a couple things going on yesterday and today, and I do expect him to be back soon,” said Minter, via Noah Trister of the Associated Press.

“We’ve had some great conversations. I know when he’s going to be back and again, I’ll probably leave those between me and Lamar.”

While the early phases of these practices are voluntary, Jackson’s absence will always garner attention, considering he is the face of the franchise. Missed practices also mean less time for the three-time All-Pro signal-caller to get actual field work with Minter, who is beginning to put his fingerprints on a team that was previously coached for nearly two decades by John Harbaugh.

The Ravens surely have plenty of work on tap in the offseason after missing the NFL playoffs in the 2025 season, with Jackson still the team’s clear focal point.

Last season, he threw for 2,549 passing yards and 21 touchdowns against 7 interceptions on a 63.6% completion rate, while rushing for 349 yards and 2 touchdowns on 67 carries across 13 games.