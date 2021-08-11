Carson Wentz on track to return from foot injury in Week 1?

Carson Wentz underwent foot surgery recently and is expected to miss anywhere from five weeks to three months, but it sounds like recovery is already going well for the veteran quarterback.

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported on Wednesday that Wentz is trending toward beginning the season as the Colts’ starting quarterback. There has been a lot of talk over the past week about second-year QB Jacob Eason and rookie Sam Ehlinger competing in training camp, but Mortensen says they are fighting for the primary backup job.

Wentz opted to have surgery after meeting with a foot specialist. There was initially talk that he could rest and rehab the injury, but surgery was likely recommended to speed up the recovery process. If Wentz is cleared by Week 1, that will be six weeks after he had the procedure.

A rival coach and many other people have poked fun at the Colts over their Wentz recovery timeline. However, they likely had to see how his foot would respond to the early portion of rehab. It has clearly responded well thus far.