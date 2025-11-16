Chargers offensive lineman attempted the most embarrassing flop

Los Angeles Chargers offensive lineman Bradley Bozeman attempted an embarrassing flop during Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Bozeman made a rather misguided attempt to draw a penalty after disengaging from edge rusher Josh Hines-Allen during the second quarter of Sunday’s game at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. Bozeman was two steps away from Hines-Allen and backing up when he suddenly flung his arms in the air and acted like he had just been shoved.

None of the officials were fooled by Bozeman’s acting job, including the one who had been staring more or less directly at him. No flag was thrown.

NFL players are obviously going to look for any advantage they can get. If they can fool an official, they will give it a shot. However, it usually doesn’t work, and the player who attempts it just ends up looking silly.

Bozeman’s efforts were for naught, as were those of the Chargers as a whole. The Jaguars beat them convincingly, 35-6.