NFL admitted to costly officiating mistake in Steelers-Ravens game

The Baltimore Ravens were unable to capitalize on numerous opportunities to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, but they were on the wrong end of a crucial officiating blunder as well.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters on Monday that the NFL admitted to him that a significant officiating mistake was made during the team’s 27-22 Week 14 loss to the Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md. The call came in the second quarter and helped Pittsburgh score a touchdown.

Ravens defensive tackle Travis Jones was called for unnecessary roughness on a 32-yard field goal attempt for the Steelers in the first half. The officials ruled that Jones made forcible contact with long snapper Christian Kuntz, which resulted in a 15-yard penalty and an automatic first down. Pittsburgh scored a 6-yard rushing touchdown on the next play.

Replays showed that Jones appeared to split the gap and did not make any forcible contact to Kuntz’s head and neck area, which is what officials are supposed to watch out for.

Ravens found themselves on the wrong end of two brutal calls this afternoon: Travis Jones' personal foul and Isaiah Likely's overturned touchdown. pic.twitter.com/eEXkrdX9Gj — Bobby Trosset (@bobbybaltim0re) December 7, 2025

Harbaugh said the NFL admitted to him that Jones should not have been penalized.

“We did discuss the Travis Jones call as well. And the Travis Jones call, they told me, and they told me I had permission to state this, that it was a wrong call. It should not have been called,” Harbaugh said on Monday.

Harbaugh was also asked about the controversial overturning of a late touchdown catch from Isaiah Likely, which wound up being the difference in the game. He said the current rules for what constitutes a catch are “about as clear as mud” and that he did not receive a sufficient explanation from the NFL.

The Ravens had issues on both sides of the ball against Pittsburgh, and they have all season. That is why they are 6-7 and fading from playoff contention. There were certainly some big calls that did not go their way on Sunday, but they still had plenty of chances to win.