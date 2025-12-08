Browns fans all had the same reaction to the big Shedeur Sanders news

The Cleveland Browns have decided to stick with Shedeur Sanders as their starting quarterback for the remainder of the season, but many fans are still hoping the team will make a different significant change in the coming weeks.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski announced on Monday that Sanders will start against the Chicago Bears in Week 15 and remain the team’s starting QB going forward. Stefanski said Sanders has “constantly and consistently gotten better” in recent weeks and has earned the job.

Most fans would agree with Stefanski, but many of them feel the same cannot be said for the coach. There seems to be a consensus that Sanders should keep his job while Stefanski is shown the door.

Who’s gonna be the head coach? Hopefully not that man — Chuck (@DawgPoundChuck) December 8, 2025

Sanders put up big numbers in the Browns’ 31-29 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. The rookie went 23/42 for 364 yards, 3 touchdowns and an interception. He also rushed for 29 yards and a score, becoming the first Cleveland QB since 1950 with 300-plus passing yards, 3 or more passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown in the same game.

Prior to Sanders taking over for injured fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel last month, there had been a narrative that Stefanski was trying to sabotage Shedeur’s career. Sanders was recently asked about that and stopped short of defending his coach.

The Browns went 3-14 last season and are 3-10 this year, which is Stefanski’s sixth with the team. Stefanski led Cleveland to the playoffs in his first year in 2020 and again in 2023, and he was named AP NFL Coach of the Year both seasons. The problem is the Browns still have not been able to solve their quarterback issue, which some feel is the front office’s fault more than Stefanski’s.

Still, this is not the first time Browns fans have banded together to call for Stefanski to be fired. There is a definite chance they will get their wish at the end of the season.