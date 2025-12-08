49ers WR Jauan Jennings responds to allegations from Browns players

Jauan Jennings was accused of crossing the line with some smack talk when the San Francisco 49ers played the Cleveland Browns in Week 13, but the wide receiver does not see what all the fuss was about.

Some Browns players exchanged words with Jennings after defensive tackle Maliek Collins went down with an injury during the third quarter of the Niners’ 26-8 win over Cleveland on Nov. 30. After the game, Browns defensive lineman Shelby Harris blasted Jennings and claimed the wideout “said some things that you should not say to another man ever.”

Harris also said he understood why a Carolina Panthers player delivered a cheap shot on Jennings the week before. Myles Garrett agreed and accused Jennings of making some “demeaning and disparaging” comments toward Browns players.

The 49ers had a bye in Week 14, but Jennings finally responded to the allegations on Monday. He suggested Cleveland players said some nasty things to him as well and that the situation was blown out of proportion.

“I thought it was just a lot of talk honestly,” Jennings said. “I think they just wanted some attention. He said some things, so why ain’t he saying what he said? I don’t know, bro. I do know it ain’t that bad. That’s what I do know. I’m gonna just keep it to myself what I said, but I know it wasn’t that bad and he knows that. It’s funny. If he sees me, just smack me. Maybe I’ll find out that day.”

We still don’t know why a Panthers player punched Jennings below the belt in Week 13, but Harris seemed convinced that Jennings deserved it.

Between the incident with the Panthers and what Browns players said, opponents will likely be keeping a closer eye on Jennings going forward.