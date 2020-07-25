Chiefs add Kelechi Osemele as replacement for Laurent Duvernay-Tardif

The Kansas City Chiefs are filling a hole on their offensive line.

The team has agreed to a contract with guard Kelechi Osemele, according to a report from Terez A. Paylor. The Chiefs needed to sign a lineman as a replacement for Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who announced on Friday he was opting out of the season due to the coronavirus. Osemele’s deal is worth a maximum of $2 million, according to Ian Rapoport.

Osemele, 31, played three games for the Jets last season but got into a medical dispute with the team over his shoulder injury. The Jets wanted him to keep playing despite a torn labrum in his shoulder, but he decided to undergo surgery instead.

Osemele was a second-round pick by the Ravens in 2012 and spent four seasons with Baltimore. He left them after signing a big five-year deal with the Raiders but only spent three seasons with them before signing with the Jets last year. Now he’ll be a part of the defending Super Bowl champions.