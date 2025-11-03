Chiefs starter Josh Simmons returns following serious family issue

Kansas City Chiefs starting offensive tackle Josh Simmons has not played in nearly a month because of a personal matter, but it appears he is now on track to return.

Simmons was at the Chiefs’ facility on Monday after being away from the team for the last four games, according to multiple reports. The Chiefs have a bye in Week 10, but the expectation is that Simmons will play against the Denver Broncos in Week 11 barring some sort of change.

Hours before Kansas City’s Week 5 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Simmons was added to the injury report because of an illness. He played in that game, but he sat out in Week 6 for non-football reasons and has not played since. One longtime Chiefs reporter said Simmons has been dealing with an “extremely serious” family matter.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has avoided all questions about Simmons, while quarterback Patrick Mahomes said he was “praying” for his teammate.

Simmons, a former Ohio State star, fell in the first round of the draft due to injuries and supposed concerns about his worth ethic. The Chiefs drafted him 32nd overall, and he quickly became a quality starter at a position of need. If he is able to return coming out of the bye, that will be a massive boost for Kansas City.