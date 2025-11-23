Chiefs’ Noah Gray somehow makes a catch while going unconscious

Noah Gray managed to produce one of the most logic-defying catches of all-time during Sunday’s game.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end Gray had a crucial reception in the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at GEHA Field in Kansas City, Mo. With his team trailing 20-17 and under four minutes left in regulation, Gray came up with a stunning catch while going unconscious.

Under heavy pressure from the Colts’ pass rush on a 3rd-and-8 play, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was flushed from the pocket and had to throw on the move to Gray. The tight end leapt high to secure the football and then appeared to be knocked out as he was driven to the turf by Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II.

Remarkably, Gray somehow managed to complete the catch as the football wedged in between his elbow and his leg without hitting the ground. Here is the video.

Noah Gray is down and hurt for the Chiefs. pic.twitter.com/z7mcv4cP0L — Aggregate Sports (@AggregateSports) November 23, 2025

Check out a closer angle of the play.

Noah Gray with the catch of the year?!?!? pic.twitter.com/rHe3VPo62I — Jordan Dajani (@JordanDajani) November 23, 2025

Gray was down on the field for several moments but was eventually able to walk off the field under his own power. The Chiefs soon announced though that Gray was in concussion protocol.

Kansas City proceeded to convert on the ensuing 4th-and-3 play and then ran the clock all the way down before kicking a game-tying field goal to force overtime. They then won in OT after a defensive stop followed by an 81-yard drive capped by a 27-yard walkoff field goal by Harrison Butker to give the Chiefs the 23-20 comeback win.

Gray has been with Kansas City since 2021 and has already won two Super Bowl rings with them. But his absurd unconscious catch on Sunday against the Colts may have dethroned this other candidate for the craziest reception during a Chiefs game this season.