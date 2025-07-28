Report: Christian Wilkins kissed Raiders teammate on head

Christian Wilkins was shockingly released by the Las Vegas Raiders last week, and now more information is trickling out about the matter.

Over the weekend, a report said that Wilkins had an incident with a teammate. On Monday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Wilkins kissed a teammate on the head, which the teammate did not take well. The incident reportedly took place last week inside the Raiders’ locker room.

Though the interaction was said to have been playful, the teammate did not take it that way and reported the situation to human resources.

The Raiders released Wilkins with the designation of terminated vested veteran. They voided the remaining $35.2 million of guaranteed money Wilkins had on the 4-year, $110 million contract he signed with the team last year. The team released him and voided his remaining guaranteed money on the basis of them believing he was not rehabbing from his foot fracture seriously enough. The locker room incident suggests they may have had another reason for the release.

Wilkins was a first-round pick by the Miami Dolphins out of Clemson in 2019. He had 2.0 sacks and 17 combined tackles over five total games in his lone season with the Raiders.

Wilkins has a history of odd behavior. He grabbed an opponent in the junk in a 2017 game with Clemson. He did the same with Josh Allen last year. And of course there was the time he celebrated Clemson’s national championship win with the splits.