Colts GM weighs in on Anthony Richardson’s future after 3 seasons

Time is running out for Anthony Richardson to prove himself worthy of another contract with the Indianapolis Colts.

But at the very least, Colts general manager Chris Ballard remains confident that Richardson will be sticking around in the NFL.

“I’m not gonna say he needs a complete fresh start,” Ballard said on Tuesday, via JJ Stankevitz of the team’s official website. “Anthony’s still young. He’s still developing. So we’ll see what the future holds. But I still believe in Anthony.”

Whether that belief translates into an extension deal for Richardson down the road remains to be seen. The former Florida Gators signal-caller still has his fifth-year option unpicked by Indianapolis, which has until May 1 to exercise it.

The Colts could shop him for a potential trade, but there might be more equity in keeping him for at least one more year than sending him elsewhere for a lackluster return. For that reason, it’s fair to expect that Richardson will still be with Indianapolis by Week 1 of the 2026 season.

Richardson lost the quarterback battle to Daniel Jones in 2025. In the same season, he suffered an eye injury and eventually finished the campaign on the injured reserve. When Jones suffered a season-ending Achilles injury, Indianapolis resorted to Philip Rivers and Riley Leonard for their needs under center, while Richardson watched from the sidelines.

A first-round pick by the Colts in 2023, the 23-year-old Richardson has 2,400 passing yards and 11 touchdowns against 13 interceptions in 17 appearances (15 starts).