Fans had the same reaction after Jesse Minter shared his plan for Lamar Jackson

Jesse Minter is a man with a plan for the Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens fired John Harbaugh after missing the NFL playoffs in the 2025 season and quickly found a replacement by hiring Minter—a move that was widely praised by the team’s supporters.

On Tuesday at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, Minter seemed to win even more fans after dropping a hint about his plans for the Ravens’ offense, particularly regarding superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson.

“I don’t know that he needs to run more. I actually think there’s times where he can run less if you build an offense that takes advantage of the under center, the downhill run game,” the 42-year-old Minter told Rich Eisen.

“Now that opens up a lot of boots and play actions. … I think there’s high-leverage moments where the quarterback’s willing to do what he needs to do to win the game … This is a franchise player. There’s a health element and a protection element that needs to be in place to where he’s not taking some of the hits he doesn’t need to.”

A lot of fans loved what they heard Minter say about potentially leveraging Jackson’s rushing abilities to open up more opportunities for the Ravens’ passing attack, while keeping him safer from injury.

I love this, this is year 9 for him, Lamar knows his legs are gifted but he is the franchise, let Lamar rely on his instincts to take off running — Moo (@_igmmoo) February 24, 2026

Jackson’s elite ability as a quarterback on the ground should remain an integral part of Baltimore’s offense, and it is up to Minter and his coaching staff to determine how they will continue capitalizing on it.

In the 2025 season, Jackson played in 13 games, rushing for 349 yards and 2 touchdowns on 67 carries.