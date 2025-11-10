Commanders make a significant change after blowout loss to Lions

The Washington Commanders have struggled defensively for much of the season, and head coach Dan Quinn has made a change that he hopes will help address that issue.

Quinn announced on Monday that he will take over play-calling duties from defensive coordinator Joe Whitt. That essentially means Whitt has been demoted, though he will remain on Washington’s staff. Whitt will move from the sideline to the coaches booth for the Commanders’ Week 11 game against the Miami Dolphins in Spain.

The move comes after Washington was blown out 44-22 by the Detroit Lions on Sunday at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Md.

“When something’s not working, we shift from the question of why isn’t it working to what do we need to do to get it right? Right now, that’ll call for some change,” Quinn told reporters on Monday. “I’ll take over the role as the defensive coordinator and all that entails. Joe’s been my right-hand man for years and took the news like a pro he is.”

Quinn’s work as a defensive coordinator is what led to him becoming a head coach in the NFL. He was the defensive coordinator of the Seattle Seahawks when the team won the Super Bowl in 2013. Quinn then spent several years as the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons and was hired as the DC of the Dallas Cowboys after he was fired from that job.

The Commanders hired Quinn as their head coach last year, and he led the team to the NFC Championship Game. Things have not gone as well this season, however.

Washington has allowed 28.0 points per game this season, which ranks 29th in the NFL. They’ve allowed 38 or more points in three of their last four games. Jayden Daniels is expected to miss several games he suffered a dislocated elbow last week, which has not made things any easier on the Commanders.

The Commanders fell to 3-7 with their loss Detroit.