Cowboys coach has 4-word message ahead of Christmas Day game

The Dallas Cowboys are going to be sitting at home once again watching the NFL playoffs.

After being eliminated, the Cowboys are preparing for a Week 17 game against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Md. on Christmas Day. Even though this game won’t impact anything other than draft order, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer had four simple words for his team’s mindset.

“We’re playing to win,” Schottenheimer said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic.

Going into Week 16, the Cowboys had a less than 1% chance of making the postseason, although the Los Angeles Chargers ended their dreams with a 34-17 win at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Now, Cowboys fans don’t have much to look forward to for the final two games of the regular season, although Schottenheimer is still focusing on winning football games.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had a deflated message after they were eliminated from contention.

“It’s tough. I’m definitely surprised, hurt, pissed off, frustrated, but all I can do is get better tomorrow,” Prescott stated.

Just a few weeks ago, the Cowboys had playoff hopes and aspirations after winning three in a row to end November, including a 31-28 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving Day.

This is the first season with Schottenheimer as the Cowboys’ head coach, but it marks the second year in a row they won’t be in the postseason.

The Cowboys’ final game of the season comes in Week 18 against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.