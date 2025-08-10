Deion Sanders rejected son Shilo’s gift after his first preseason game

Shilo Sanders wanted to gift his father a memento after making his NFL preseason debut. The problem was that Deion Sanders did not want it.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety took the field Saturday for his team’s preseason opener against the Tennessee Titans at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

Shilo Sanders got plenty of opportunities to make an impact as he logged 37 total defensive snaps, which was third on the team. The 25-year-old did not allow any receptions while in coverage and also had a wicked hit on Titans QB Brandon Allen.

Shilo planned to give his first NFL jersey to Deion. Reporters asked Shilo how that conversation went after the game. The young defensive back revealed that Coach Prime turned the present down.

“He didn’t want it,” said Shilo. “You know, he’s a Hall of Famer. He expects like 30 times more. I’m gonna give it to my mom, though. … I gotta get like three picks or something for him to want it.”

Deion’s dose of tough love may have been an attempt to keep Shilo motivated. While Shedeur Sanders will likely stick with the Browns going forward (and land other opportunities elsewhere, otherwise), Shilo’s place in the NFL seems far more precarious.

Shilo’s performance Saturday was a step toward cementing his place in a league that once revered and feared his dad.