Deion Sanders reacts to Shedeur shining in his preseason debut

Deion Sanders was a proud papa on Friday as Shedeur Sanders balled out during his NFL preseason debut.

Shedeur took the field as the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. The 23-year-old looked the part of a QB1, at least against preseason competition.

Sanders went 14/23 for 138 yards through two and a half quarters of play. He also threw two touchdowns and got to flash his signature celebration in a game for the first time since he turned pro.

Shedeur’s 7-yard dart to wide receiver Kaden Davis for a TD put the Browns on the board to start the second quarter. The play drew an immediate reaction from his father, who took to social media to express his satisfaction.

“Yes Lawd! Yes!” Deion wrote.

The Browns rookie got his second TD later in the quarter and continued to play well until he was yanked out of the game late in the third period. Coach Prime’s excitement only grew as the game progressed.

“Oh yeah what now!” Deion later added. “God is so good!”

Whether or not you’re a fan of Deion Sanders, it’s hard not to appreciate the emotional moment between father and son. Shedeur saw his NFL draft stock crater as he tumbled down the draft board last April.

While it’s hard to take too much stock in a preseason contest, Shedeur’s two touchdowns were likely massive confidence boosters as he tries to rise up the Browns’ QB depth chart.

LeBron James, who knows a thing or two about memorable father-son sports moments, also sang Shedeur’s praises during Friday’s game. The Los Angeles Lakers star sent a message to anyone dismissing the younger Sanders’ performance.