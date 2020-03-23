Deshaun Watson hints at unhappiness with Texans by posting Drake lyrics

Might Deshaun Watson be a bit dissatisfied with the Houston Texans following the team’s recent moves?

Watson’s recent Twitter post — in which he quoted lines from Drake’s song “Emotionless” — raised some eyebrows given the lines he posted, which seem to indicate some reservations about Houston’s recent trade of DeAndre Hopkins.

i don't know how i’ma make it out of here clean. can’t even keep track of who plays for the other team..

iconic duos rip and split at the seams — Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) March 23, 2020

The lines may not be coincidence, especially the last one about “iconic duos” being torn apart. Watson is smart enough to know that this will get people going. If Watson is unhappy with Bill O’Brien for trading Hopkins, this is certainly one way to express it. It probably won’t do anything to hurt speculation that he may be on his way to another organization as soon as he is able.