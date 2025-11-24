Details emerge about Baker Mayfield’s shoulder injury

Baker Mayfield exited the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night with a shoulder injury, but he has since received some positive news.

Mayfield grabbed at his left shoulder and appeared to be in significant pain after throwing a Hail Mary pass late in the first half of Tampa Bay’s 34-7 Week 12 loss to the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The star quarterback did not play in the second half and was seen standing on the sideline with his left arm in a sling.

On Monday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Mayfield underwent an MRI that revealed a sprained AC joint in the 30-year-old’s left shoulder. Mayfield does not have a fracture or structural damage, so he has a chance to play in Week 13 against the Arizona Cardinals.

Pre MRI, the Buccaneers believe Baker Mayfield suffered a sprained AC joint in his left shoulder, per sources. There was no fracture and no structural damage. One source said the Buccaneers “are not ruling out” Mayfield for Sunday’s game vs. the Cardinals. But today’s MRI will… pic.twitter.com/9PGWpH6tue — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 24, 2025

Had Mayfield suffered a fracture or a torn ligament, there is a chance he would have been shut down for the remainder of the 2025 season. That would have been bad news for the Buccaneers, who fell to 6-5 with their loss to the Rams and are fighting to remain in the playoff hunt.

The Bucs began the season 5-1 and looked like one of the best teams in the NFC. They have since lost four of their last five games. Fortunately, they play in a weak NFC South division, and they are still in first place ahead of the Carolina Panthers, Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints.

Mayfield, who made the Pro Bowl in each of the last two seasons, has 2,406 passing yards, 18 touchdowns and 5 interceptions through 11 games. He is one of the tougher players in the NFL and will likely do everything he can to suit up against the Cardinals. Veteran Teddy Bridgewater will get the start if Mayfield is unable to play.