Details emerge from Travon Walker’s pre-draft car accident

Travon Walker was involved in a car accident less than two weeks prior to one of the biggest nights of his life, and we now know a bit more about the incident.

Walker was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the first overall pick in the NFL Draft on Friday night. Shortly after, a report surfaced that the former Georgia star was in a “serious car accident” in Athens earlier this month. Walker described the crash as a “fender bender,” but it sounds like it was a bit more than that.

According to an accident report that was obtained by TMZ, Walker crashed his 2021 Dodge Durango into two parked vehicles at around 11 p.m. on April 16. The documents state that Walker was driving “when he lost control of the vehicle and hit 2 parked cars.” Police said Walker was wearing a seatbelt and “not drinking.”

Walker’s car was towed from the scene after it sustained “disabling damage.” That is the part that makes the accident sound more serious than Walker indicated. Though, the fact that no one was injured and he was not suspected of being impaired is all that really matters.

Walker played three seasons at Georgia. He had 33 tackles and 6 sacks in 13 games for the national champions last season. The Jaguars chose him over Aidan Hutchinson, whom many tabbed as the best pass-rusher and best overall player in the draft.