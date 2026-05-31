Dez Bryant does not understand the hate for Jaxson Dart

Dez Bryant does not understand the hate Jaxson Dart received for introducing President Donald Trump at a recent political rally in New York.

Dart, who is entering his second season as the quarterback for the New York Giants , introduced Trump, who was speaking at a May 22 rally for Rep. Mike Lawler in Suffern, held at Rockland Community College. Trump is a polarizing figure, and there are many people who disagree with his politics, so naturally, those people criticized Dart. One of Dart’s critics was his New York Giants teammate , Abdul Carter .

“I really don’t understand the hate Jaxon (sic) Dart got for introducing President Trump. Good or bad..if you support Trump or not..you’re in a lose lose situation. Politics and religion are difficult for sports. Folks have the right to believe in whatever the f–k they want. I don’t know..I just live by a code..As long as it’s not interfering with my s–t..do whatever you want because you’ve got to take whatever you’re on up with God. I’m too much of a sinner to be judgmental and political,” Bryant wrote on X (profanity edited by LBS).

Bryant, who played nine seasons in the NFL, later followed up with a post in which he said he was always someone who had no problem speaking up. He knows that many people will complain behind-the-scenes but then not actually speak up when the time comes.

Though the issue made headlines for a few days, the Giants seemed to bury things. Carter and Dart talked things out, while backup quarterback Jameis Winston preached the importance of remaining supportive of each other as teammates.

The Giants are entering their first season under new coach John Harbaugh, who believes the team has moved on from the matter.