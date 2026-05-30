Jameis Winston offers sage advice after Jaxson Dart-Abdul Carter drama

New York Giants backup quarterback Jameis Winston stepped forward as a voice of hard-earned wisdom, offering perspective on the political friction between teammates Jaxson Dart and Abdul Carter that has captured national interest.

The episode started when Dart introduced President Donald Trump at a regional rally, leading Carter to express his disagreement publicly while maintaining personal respect for his teammate.

Rather than letting the moment fracture the locker room, Winston used it as a teaching opportunity.

While speaking with reporters on Friday, the veteran quarterback stressed the power of mutual support amid disagreement.

“We don’t have to agree. We don’t have to respect or even understand people’s perspective,” Winston said, “but we should support their perspective because that’s what they believe in.”

Drawing on his Birmingham, Alabama background and painful chapters of American history — particularly the 1963 bombing of a church that killed four young girls — Winston encouraged growth through discomfort.

He pointed to the two teammates’ ability to stand firm in their beliefs while preserving their bond, quoting his observation of “a blond haired, blue eyed white kid and a Black Muslim religion, Black kid, who are coming together and showing y’all, showing the world that we can come together.”

“How many people are willing to be the change that they desire to see instead of just pointing fingers and saying, oh, he said this, let’s cancel him. Oh, my God, he believes this. We’ve got to get him. That was uncomfortable, wasn’t it? That’s how it happens,” Winston said. “You educate. You grow from it. You build calluses.”

Winston’s sage counsel for the country urges rejecting quick condemnation and finger-pointing in favor of grace, education, and choosing love over hate. At a time of sharp divisions, he sees such moments not as weaknesses but as chances to build stronger character and genuine unity.