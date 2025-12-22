DK Metcalf suspended by NFL

The NFL has decided on its discipline for DK Metcalf for the wide receiver’s actions on Sunday.

Metcalf has been suspended two games by the NFL for what they said was detrimental conduct to the league.

“Metcalf’s actions violate league policy, which specifies that ‘”‘players may not enter the stands or otherwise confront fans at any time on game day and … if a player makes unnecessary physical contact with a fan in any way that constitutes unsportsmanlike conduct or presents crowd-control issues and/or risk of injury, he will be held accountable,'” the statement said.

Metcalf will miss the Steelers’ final two regular-season games, which are at the Cleveland Browns and then home against the Baltimore Ravens. Metcalf has the option of appealing the suspension.

The suspension came as a result of Metcalf going over towards the stands, grabbing a Lions fan and then throwing a punch up at the fan during Sunday’s game at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich.

Metcalf apparently has some history with the fan and took issue with the man when playing against the Lions in the past while a member of the Seattle Seahawks.

Metcalf had 4 catches for 42 yards on 9 targets in the Steelers’ 29-24 win over the Lions. The wide receiver is in his first season with the Steelers and has 59 catches for 850 yards and 6 receiving touchdowns. He has also rushed for a TD. Pittsburgh is 9-6 and holding a 2-game lead in the AFC North.