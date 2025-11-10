Dolphins’ Bradley Chubb got the most confusing taunting penalty

Miami Dolphins edge rusher Bradley Chubb was hit with an inexplicable taunting penalty after he sacked Josh Allen on Sunday.

Chubb was flagged late in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. after he brought down the Buffalo Bills quarterback. A look at the replay showed, however, that there was absolutely no taunting on the play.

Chubb stood up, danced a bit with his back to Buffalo’s players, high-fived a couple teammates, and calmly headed back to the huddle. Somehow, this was worthy of a flag.

Bradley Chubb was called for taunting following a sack earlier today.



There was one small problem however: He didn’t taunt anyone. 🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/0N4mLORJzr — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 10, 2025

The NFL has made taunting a major focus this season, and have cracked down hard on it. Referees have been instructed to be aggressive in stamping it out.

There have been other instances of questionable taunting calls this season, but in most other cases, one can at least figure out what officials thought they saw. That is not the case here. Basically nothing here could be taken as disrespectful, but somehow, Chubb paid for it with a flag.