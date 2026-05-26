Knicks set the most unreal record in run to the NBA Finals

The New York Knicks have reached levels of dominance the NBA has never seen before.

The Knicks emerged as the victors of the Eastern Conference Finals on Monday in yet another massive blowout, throttling the Cleveland Cavaliers 130-93 in Game 4 at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. Thirteen different Knicks players scored in the contest, including six players in double figures for a New York team that has been absolutely rolling throughout the month.

The win marked the Knicks’ 11th straight in the postseason — 10 of those results came with a winning margin of at least 11 points. New York has outscored its opponents by 262 points during that span, which is the largest point differential across 11 games, not just in the playoffs, but throughout NBA history.

The Knicks have now outscored their opponents by 262 points across the last 11 games.



That is the best point differential across 11 games in NBA history, regardless of whether it is regular or postseason play.



What an incredible month it has been in New York. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) May 26, 2026

It’s one thing to beat up on a string of tanking teams in the regular season. It’s another to pulverize playoff-caliber squads to dust with the stakes elevated and the game-to-game planning heightened.

Nobody’s saying the Knicks are better than the 95-96 Chicago Bulls or the 2016-17 Golden State Warriors , but neither of those teams had a more dominant run of 11 games by the numbers. New York won those contests by an average margin of 23.8 points.

The Knicks have hit an unprecedented high, which bodes well for the team’s chances against either the San Antonio Spurs or Oklahoma City Thunder . While either Western Conference team would be favored and have homecourt advantage against the Knicks, the East champs have the look of the team of destiny, similar to last season’s Indiana Pacers , who took the Thunder to Game 7 in the NBA Finals.

After what they’ve seen so far this postseason, New Yorkers won’t be satisfied with just an “analytical” win in the NBA Finals.