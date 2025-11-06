Dolphins have made some familiar changes in their locker room

The Miami Dolphins are still searching for ways to turn their season around, and it sounds like they are hoping a more serious locker room environment will help.

Longtime Dolphins reporter Hal Habib revealed on Tuesday that the Dolphins have made some familiar changes inside their locker room. Habib noticed that the Pop-A-Shot basketball hoops and card table had disappeared.

Changes like that typically suggest that a team is trying to find ways to limit distractions and focus on work rather than leisure activities.

Card table also is toast. — Hal Habib (@gunnerhal) November 6, 2025

It is unclear who was responsible for the changes, but the situation sounds a lot like the one we learned about with the Baltimore Ravens last month.

Following the Ravens’ 1-5 start to the season, reporters noticed that basketball hoops, video games and other recreational items were removed from the locker room. One report claimed that head coach John Harbaugh had made the changes, but star quarterback Lamar Jackson said it was his decision.

The Ravens beat the Chicago Bears and then Miami after making the changes. Perhaps the Dolphins are hoping for similar results, thought most would probably agree it is too late.

The Dolphins are 2-7 entering their Week 10 home game against the Buffalo Bills. Many fans have called for head coach Mike McDaniel to be fired. Others are tired of hearing excuses from Tua Tagovailoa every week.

It is going to take a lot more than a Pop-A-Shot ban for the Dolphins to start winning games, but someone obviously felt the changed was needed.