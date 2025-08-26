Larry Brown Sports

Everyone made the same joke about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement

Taylor Swift reacts at a Chiefs game
Sep 24, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Taylor Swift reacts while watching the Kansas City Chiefs vs Chicago Bears game during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The news of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s engagement more or less broke the internet on Tuesday, and that led to everyone making the same joke about it.

Swift and Kelce’s engagement announcement quickly became the top trending topic on social media and dwarfed most of the day’s other news stories. Several people joked on X that other relatively mundane NFL stories were no longer relevant, and that it was a good time for anyone who had unpleasant news to share it.

The Cleveland Guardians even worked the news into their 2026 schedule announcement.

Perhaps the most telling angle was how ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the top two NFL insiders in the business, made tongue-in-cheek references to it being the biggest NFL news story of the day. Schefter even had a custom graphic made for his post.

Swift and Kelce tend to bring the internet to a stop every time they do something in public. It only makes sense that an engagement announcement was bound to make enough waves that even the top NFL reporters would have no choice but to react to it.

Interestingly, Kelce recently admitted that his focus on entertainment negatively impacted his on-field play last season. This certainly makes it clear that he is in the spotlight now as much as ever, and will have to keep dealing with that.

