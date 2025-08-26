Everyone made the same joke about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement

The news of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s engagement more or less broke the internet on Tuesday, and that led to everyone making the same joke about it.

Swift and Kelce’s engagement announcement quickly became the top trending topic on social media and dwarfed most of the day’s other news stories. Several people joked on X that other relatively mundane NFL stories were no longer relevant, and that it was a good time for anyone who had unpleasant news to share it.

Kenny Pickett no longer the top story in the NFL. https://t.co/XqcmXWRkbs — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) August 26, 2025

Anyone have any news they’d like to dump during the Taylor Swift engagement frenzy?



Or just anything you need to get off your chest. — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) August 26, 2025

The Cleveland Guardians even worked the news into their 2026 schedule announcement.

Thanks a lot, Taylor Swift. Now no one cares that next year's schedule is out.#GuardsBall pic.twitter.com/77SMUdbrl8 — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) August 26, 2025

Perhaps the most telling angle was how ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the top two NFL insiders in the business, made tongue-in-cheek references to it being the biggest NFL news story of the day. Schefter even had a custom graphic made for his post.

On the day of hundreds of NFL transactions, the biggest one of all: pic.twitter.com/FoE4pHHiRo — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 26, 2025

Biggest news of the day: Taylor and Travis are engaged. pic.twitter.com/PtLp5TSo63 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 26, 2025

Swift and Kelce tend to bring the internet to a stop every time they do something in public. It only makes sense that an engagement announcement was bound to make enough waves that even the top NFL reporters would have no choice but to react to it.

Interestingly, Kelce recently admitted that his focus on entertainment negatively impacted his on-field play last season. This certainly makes it clear that he is in the spotlight now as much as ever, and will have to keep dealing with that.