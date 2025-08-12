Larry Brown Sports

Fans all said the same thing after Travis Kelce announced his podcast episode with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce looking on
Oct 17, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) on the field during pregame warmups prior to the Chiefs' game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

To say that Taylor Swift fans are excited about her upcoming podcast appearance on “New Heights” would be a massive understatement.

The podcast’s official X account released a video on Monday teasing a “New Heights” episode later this week with Swift as the guest of honor. Swift and her Kansas City Chiefs star boyfriend, Travis Kelce, enjoyed some light banter in the 13-second clip.

Given that Swift is one of the busiest musicians in the world, the 35-year-old has made very few podcast appearances over the years.

Understandably, the news made a massive impression on social media. The post got over four million views and nearly 100,000 likes within the first hour of being uploaded.

Several fans had the same reaction to the announcement: the Swift guesting on “New Heights” could be the most-watched podcast episode ever.

The “New Heights” social media team dropped a clue hours prior that had Swifties speculating about Taylor appearing on the show.

The X account posted a silhouette of a woman as the show’s next “VERY special guest.”

Kelce and Swift started dating in 2023 — a union that had some questioning whether it was real or a marketing ploy in partnership with the NFL.

Two years and several Swift sightings at Chiefs games later, the two are still together. But if Kelce were simply playing the long game to get Swift on the “New Heights” podcast, then kudos to him for his dedication.

