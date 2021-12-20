Ex-NFL Pro Bowler wants shot at Jake Paul

Jake Paul has boxed against former NBA players and UFC fighters. Now he could be going up against a forrmer NFL star as his next opponent.

After Paul defeated Tyron Woodley by knockout in their cruiserweight bout on Saturday night, he got called out on Twitter by three-time Pro Bowl running back Le’Veon Bell.

“@jakepaul fight me,” wrote Bell. “Stop tryna fight ppl who can’t box.”

“I’m tired of watching him out box ppl who don’t even wanna box,” Bell said in another tweet. “If he wanna boxing match, a real one, he’d fight me…period, stop fightin small dudes who can’t box.”

“He won’t tho cuz i’m 29,” Bell added. “I’m actually his size, an athletic background, & been boxing just as long as he has.”

Paul responded by trying to direct the attention over to Woodley. Bell then proceeded to call out Paul for “run[ning] from the work.”

Bell, who played for the Baltimore Ravens earlier this season before being waived, is listed at 6-foot-1 and 225 pounds. Paul is also 6-foot-1 and fought against Woodley on Saturday at 191.5 pounds. Bell wrote in another tweet this weekend that he could “easily” get down to 192.

The former All-Pro Bell has shown off his skill in some other sports before. While he does indeed have experience boxing as well (using it to train for the 2020 season per ESPN), it remains to be seen how well Bell’s skills would translate into a professional boxing match.