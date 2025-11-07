Fans all had the same verdict on Broncos-Raiders ‘TNF’ game

Several fans felt like they deserved some sort of compensation after watching all 60 minutes of this week’s “Thursday Night Football” matchup between the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders.

The Broncos defeated the Raiders in a 10-7 affair at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colo. While the final score already suggests that the game did not feature much offensive prowess, the numbers do not fully encapsulate how miserable the viewing experience was for fans watching at home.

After a first-quarter rushing touchdown gave the Raiders a 7-0 lead, the rest of Las Vegas’ drives consisted of six punts, a blocked punt, a missed field goal, and an interception. But the game was arguably more discouraging for the Broncos, who entered the game as the heavy favorites with their 7-2 record.

Quarterbacks Geno Smith and Bo Nix combined to throw more interceptions (3) than touchdowns (1). Neither of them completed a pass for more than 13 yards.

Fans on social media gave the Broncos-Raiders game the meme treatment over what they had to endure.

The people responsible for bringing us this Raiders, Broncos game should be brought up on charges. — Patrick Allen (@RPatrickAllen) November 7, 2025

I was going to record my podcast right after this game



think I’m going to take a shower instead



I feel completely gross



not exaggerating this has been the worst game so far this year — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) November 7, 2025

“You have been sentenced to rewatching Broncos vs Raiders” pic.twitter.com/yMW8FDsJqm — Sleeper (@SleeperHQ) November 7, 2025

The 17 combined points scored were the lowest total in any game this season.

Fans couldn’t even appreciate good, quality punting throughout a game that featured 15 total punts. Broncos punter Jeremy Crawshaw had a case of the yips during the contest, resulting in one of the worst punts of the season in the second quarter.