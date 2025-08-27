Larry Brown Sports

Fans all made the same joke after Giants cut Tommy DeVito

Tommy DeVito throws a pass
October 29, 2023; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito (15) played in his first game for Big Blue. Photo credit: Kevin R. Wexler – The Record / USA TODAY NETWORK

It’s curtains for the Tommy Cutlets era with the New York Giants, and fans are cracking the same joke at his expense.

Several reports confirmed Tuesday that the Giants were cutting Tommy DeVito ahead of his third NFL season. The fan favorite became the odd man out in a crowded Giants QB room that also included Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston, and 2025 first-round pick Jaxson Dart.

Several fans imagined DeVito’s exit from the Giants to resemble the scene from the 1990 film “Goodfellas” where Joe Pesci’s character gets “whacked.” Pesci’s character also happened to be named Tommy DeVito.

It would have arguably been more surprising if fans hadn’t made the joke. It was basically low-hanging fruit.

Given the outsized attention the news got on social media, one might have fairly wondered if DeVito was Eli Manning reincarnate. News reports on the Giants parting ways with DeVito got tens of thousands of likes.

In reality, DeVito was a backup quarterback with career tallies of 1,358 passing yards and 8 touchdowns across two NFL campaigns. But Giants fans will never forget the Italian-American QB’s captivating three-game run late in the 2023 regular season.

The “Passing Paisano” may finally be forced to move out of his parents’ house if he lands on another NFL roster.

