Herschel Walker announces plans to run for Georgia senate seat

Herschel Walker is trying to enter politics.

The former football star filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission on Tuesday so he could run for the U.S. Senate seat in Georgia that is currently occupied by Democrat Raphael Warnock. Walker, who previously lived in Texas, also recently registered to vote in Georgia.

The 59-year-old former running back has said for months that he was contemplating running for the Georgia senate seat. He will be battling for the Republican nomination.

Walker has supported Republican political candidates at many points over the last several years. He supported President Donald Trump, whom he has known since playing for Trump’s New Jersey Generals in the USFL in the 1980s. Walker spoke on Trump’s behalf at the Republican National Convention last year.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution notes there are a few other established Republican candidates angling for the nomination, as well as some who sat out upon learning that Walker would be joining the race.

Walker played college football at the University of Georgia from 1980-1982, where he was a standout running back. He is a College Football Hall of Famer and regarded as one of the best college football players ever. Walker signed with the USFL out of college and became a dominant player in the league. He also had success in the NFL and was notoriously traded by the Cowboys to the Vikings in what turned out to be a huge heist.

Walker serves as Co-Chair of the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition.