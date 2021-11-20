How the Lions played role in Rams signing Odell Beckham Jr.

Shortly after being waived by the Cleveland Browns, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. ended up with the Los Angeles Rams. It was reportedly a desired destination for Beckham, but a dream that almost didn’t come to fruition.

While appearing on The Dan Patrick Podcast, New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton said the Rams didn’t become involved until midway through the process. The reason? There were holding out on another potential waiver claim.

“I would say close. The question was all along if L.A. had an opportunity that’s where he was going to go. I would say [Los Angeles wasn’t involved] until mid-way through the process,” Payton told Patrick.

Los Angeles had placed a claim on former Tennessee Titans receiver Josh Reynolds and were waiting for the process to play out. They were familiar with Reynolds, who played for the team from 2017 through 2020, but ultimately lost out to the Detroit Lions.

The #Rams placed a claim on Josh Reynolds, per source, looking to reunite with their former receiver. But Detroit, which is first on the wire, had dibs. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 10, 2021

After the Lions scooped up Reynolds, the Rams dove in on Beckham. The rest, as they say, is history.

Los Angeles inked Beckham to a one-year, fully guaranteed $1.25 million deal. He caught two receptions on three targets for 18 yards in his debut with the team — a 31-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Image: Oct 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) warms up before the game between the Browns and the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports