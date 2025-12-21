Jaxson Dart had the most bizarre first half stat line

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart put together one of the ugliest stat lines you will ever see in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Dart attempted only five passes in the first half of Sunday’s game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. He completed just one of them for two yards and was also intercepted once.

Dart also took three sacks, meaning he went to the locker room with more sacks than passing yards.

Jaxson Dart and the Giants' offense completed just one pass against the Vikings in the first half.



Dart did not even complete his lone pass until there was 1:48 left in the half. At the two-minute warning, he had as many sacks as he had pass attempts. Some of that was because the Giants were unable to protect him, but New York also ran a very conservative gameplan and seemingly tried to keep him from throwing it too much.

Earlier in the season, Dart looked like he had the makings of a franchise quarterback. His numbers had slipped in recent weeks, though he did rebound with a 246-yard, 2-touchdown game against Washington last week.

We know the Giants are hoping to protect Dart from himself. This, however, might be a little bit too much.