Jay Wright announces he is leaving CBS

Jay Wright will not be a part of college basketball coverage on CBS next season, as the legendary coach has announced he is leaving the network.

Wright revealed in a statement on Thursday that he has decided to step away from full-time broadcasting after three years at CBS and TNT.

“After three amazing years with CBS Sports and TNT Sports, I’ve decided to step back from full-time broadcasting,” Wright said. “It wasn’t an easy call, but it allows me to focus on my role as Special Assistant to the President at Villanova — and to spend quality time with my family.

“Huge thanks to the CBS Sports and TNT Sports teams. They’re truly the best in the business. I’m grateful for the incredible experiences and friendships.

“I look forward to staying connected and collaborating with them on future projects.”

Wright is best known for being the head men’s basketball coach at Villanova from 2001-2022. He won two national championships with the team and made four appearances in the Final Four. He was named the Naismith College Coach of the Year in 2006 and 2016. Wright’s overall record with Villanova was 520-197.

Wright joined CBS as an analyst after he retired from coaching in 2022. He is only 63, which is relatively young by coaching standards.

Though he has said he is happy in retirement, Wright was recently linked to a prominent NBA head coach job. He will likely continue to be linked to coaching vacancies in both college and the pros, but it does not sound like he has any interest in returning at this point.