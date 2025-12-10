Patriots legend Kevin Faulk’s daughter Tanasha has died at 30

Former NFL running back Kevin Faulk is mourning the unexpected death of one of his children.

Faulk’s daughter, Tanasha Faulk, died unexpected on Saturday at Oschner Lafayette General Medical Center in Lafayette, La. She was 30.

No details had been released about the cause of death as of Wednesday. There is no foul play suspected, according to the Acadania Advocate.

Tanasha was one of three children that Kevin and his wife Latisha had together. The couple’s other daughter, Kevione Faulk, also died unexpectedly at the age of 19 in September 2021. Kevione was a student worker at the time for the football program at LSU, which is where Kevin played in college.

Kevin and Latisha, who have been together since middle school, also share son Kevin III together.

Kevin Faulk was an All-American and All-SEC running back at LSU from 1995-1998. He was drafted by the New England Patriots in the second round in 1999 and spent his entire 13-year career with the team. Faulk won three Super Bowls with the Patriots and was a trusted target out of the backfield for Tom Brady.

Since he retired, Faulk has spent time as an assistant coach at LSU and with the New York Giants.