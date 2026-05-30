Jerod Mayo has a new job outside of football

Former New England Patriots coach Jerod Mayo has a new job, and it has virtually nothing to do with football.

Mayo has resurfaced as a member of private equity firm Fifth Down Capital, per Chris Mason of MassLive. It is the first real public move Mayo has made since being fired by the Patriots in 2025.

Mayo’s profile on the firm’s website lists him as managing director, and makes mention of his playing and coaching career in the NFL. The website adds that he “has been an active investor and advisor to private companies for over a decade.”

Whatever his specific role, it is clear that Mayo is done with football, at least for the time being. Given his experience, it is certainly possible he could have landed a coaching role somewhere in the NFL, but there are no indications that he even pursued that path.

Mayo was the immediate successor to Bill Belichick in New England, and Robert Kraft had singled him out for that role years before he landed it. After a 4-13 season and rumors of a lax demeanor behind the scene, he was fired and replaced by Mike Vrabel, who immediately won the AFC title in his first season in charge.