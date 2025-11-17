Jets have made a significant change for Week 12

The New York Jets have decided to make a major change in the wake of their loss to the New England Patriots.

Justin Fields has been benched for the Jets’ upcoming Week 12 game against the Baltimore Ravens, according to multiple reports. Veteran Tyrod Taylor will start in place of Fields.

Fields has struggled throughout the majority of his first season with the Jets. He is just 2-7 as the team’s starter, though two of those wins came in the last three games. Head coach Aaron Glenn has stuck with Fields despite New York’s offense looking completely inept for the majority of the year.

Fields went 15/26 for 116 yards and a touchdown in the Jets’ 27-14 loss to the Patriots on Thursday night. He was just 6/11 for 54 yards, no touchdowns and an interception in a game that New York somehow won 27-20 over the Cleveland Browns in Week 10.

The Jets were down two scores and needed a big drive late in their game against New England, and Fields made a play that felt like the modern-day equivalent of the infamous Mark Sanchez butt fumble. He has faced a new round of criticism since, and the pressure likely became too much for Glenn even with the Jets having committed $40 million to Fields during the offseason.

Star wide receiver Garrett Wilson is on injured reserve with a knee injury, which has made life even more difficult for the Jets offensively. The Ravens rank last in the NFL in pass defense, so perhaps Taylor will be able to provide New York with some sort of spark against a team that has won four straight.