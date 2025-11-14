Former NFL player had brutal criticism of Justin Fields

If the New York Jets do not make a quarterback change this week, they may face a revolt from their fans and even some media members.

Willie Colon, a former offensive lineman who spent three seasons with the Jets and now does postgame analysis on SNY, made it clear that he had seen enough of Fields after Thursday’s 27-14 loss to the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Colon suggested Fields is “not an NFL quarterback,” and criticized coach Aaron Glenn for letting him continue to play.

“Aaron Glenn’s going to sit up there and talk about how he needs to watch the tape. You don’t need to watch anything. Justin Fields is not an NFL quarterback,” Colon said. “You can’t sit here and tell your team before games you want them to rally and want them to give you all you got when you’re not giving your team everything they need to be successful. He shouldn’t have played in the second half.”

"Justin Fields is not an NFL quarterback."@willcolon66 reacts to Justin Fields' struggles against the Patriots on Jets Post Game Live:



Fields was just 15/26 for 116 yards and a touchdown in Thursday’s loss. He also ran the ball 11 times for 67 yards. The Jets do not seem to trust him enough to unleash him, as the quarterback has put up similarly underwhelming numbers all season.

Glenn has stuck by Fields, in part because backup Tyrod Taylor suffered an injury just when he was about to get his shot at the starting job. The Jets then won two in a row with Fields at quarterback, prompting the team to stick with him. That might change after Thursday’s ugly showing.

Fields has been criticized all season, even by the team’s owner. If Taylor is healthy, it makes sense that he would get the chance to play at this point.