Report reveals whether Jim Harbaugh could face NFL discipline

Jim Harbaugh has been disciplined by the NCAA as part of the investigation into Michigan’s infamous sign-stealing scandal, but it does not sound like that is going to have any impact on his NFL career.

The NCAA announced on Friday that a Division I Committee on Infractions panel found “overwhelming evidence” of an illegal scouting scheme at Michigan that was orchestrated by Connor Stalions. Several penalties have been handed down, including a three-game suspension for Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore.

Harbaugh was given a 10-year show-cause order. The NCAA also said the Los Angeles Chargers coach would have to serve a one-year suspension if he were to ever return to coaching in the NFL.

There were rumblings two years ago that the NFL might try to honor any suspension the NCAA imposed on Harbaugh, but Mark Maske of the Washington Post says that is unlikely to happen.

There appears at first glance to be "zero" from the NCAA's penalties imposed today on Jim Harbaugh for the NFL to honor, source says. It remains to be seen if that's final. The NFL declined to comment earlier today. — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) August 15, 2025

In 2023, sources said the NFL would consider honoring an NCAA-imposed suspension of Jim Harbaugh in the Michigan sign-stealing case, at least in part, but doing so would not be a certainty. — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) August 15, 2025

Harbaugh had multiple stints as a college head coach and won a national championship in his final year with Michigan. He has also been successful at the NFL level and led the Chargers to the playoffs last season. The chances of him returning to coach in college were already slim, and they are now next to nonexistent.

Most people agree that the sanctions against Michigan were light and a small price to pay, especially if Stalions’ illegal sign-stealing operation helped the Wolverines win games. The only thing that would impact Harbaugh would be if the NFL decided to discipline him in some way. It would be shocking if that happened.