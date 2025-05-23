Jim Irsay’s expected successor as Colts owner is revealed

A familiar figure will likely be taking over for Jim Irsay in Indianapolis.

Carlie Irsay-Gordon, the eldest daughter of Irsay, is expected to assume control of the Colts’ football operations in the wake of her father’s death, Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star reported on Thursday. Erickson notes that Irsay-Gordon is expected to share ownership of the Colts with her younger sisters, Casey Foyt and Kalen Jackson, both of whom have long held official roles in the organization as well. However, Irsay-Gordon is the one who will likely be taking over on the football side for the Colts.

Irsay-Gordon is not a surprising pick given that she had already been preparing for such a role for several years now. It was Irsay-Gordon who took over on an interim basis for her father in the wake of his 2014 arrest for driving while intoxicated (which resulted in both a treatment period for Irsay plus a six-game suspension from the NFL).

Erickson further reports that Irsay-Gordon has been closely involved with football operations for the Colts for over two decades now. She initially began in the team’s football and marketing departments before attending NFL owners’ meetings with her father starting in the early 2000s.

You can read Erickson’s full report on the situation here.

Irsay, who had been the principal owner, CEO, and chairman of the Colts since 1997, died on Wednesday at the age of 65. In the wake of Irsay’s death, he received plenty of tributes from the sports world and was the subject of many great stories about his generosity.