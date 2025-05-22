Larry Brown Sports

Sports world reacts to death of Jim Irsay

Colts owner Jim Irsay in sunglasses
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay in sunglasses. Photo Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Jim Irsay is receiving tributes from all throughout the sports world after his death at age 65.

The sad news broke on Wednesday evening that the longtime Indianapolis Colts owner Irsay had died. The Colts announced the news in a statement to social media, calling Irsay a “caring and unique spirit” who served as “a steward of the game throughout his 50-plus years in the league.”

Social media was immediately flooded with tributes to Irsay from several prominent sports figures. That included a number of current and former NFL stars as well as former Colts players.

Ex-Colts star wide receivers Reggie Wayne and TY Hilton also had particularly emotional reactions to the news of Irsay’s death.

Colts legend Peyton Manning reacted to the news as well, saying over Instagram that he was “heartbroken.”

Others on social media proceeded to share their favorite moments and stories about Irsay.

Irsay originally served as vice president and general manager of the Colts from 1984-96. He then took over as the principal owner, chairman, and CEO of the team after his father Robert Irsay’s death in 1997. During Irsay’s time in charge, the Colts won 10 division titles, earned 16 playoff berths, and made it to two Super Bowls (with a victory in Super Bowl XLI during the 2006 season).

While Irsay’s personal demons were a part of his story as well, he will more so be remembered for his track record of success and incredible generosity over his many decades in the public eye.

.
