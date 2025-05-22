Sports world reacts to death of Jim Irsay

Jim Irsay is receiving tributes from all throughout the sports world after his death at age 65.

The sad news broke on Wednesday evening that the longtime Indianapolis Colts owner Irsay had died. The Colts announced the news in a statement to social media, calling Irsay a “caring and unique spirit” who served as “a steward of the game throughout his 50-plus years in the league.”

Social media was immediately flooded with tributes to Irsay from several prominent sports figures. That included a number of current and former NFL stars as well as former Colts players.

Prayers up for Jim Irsay’s family and friends

Rest in Peace — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) May 22, 2025

A generous man that LOVED his Family, Community and Football team.



Jim Irsay will truly be missed. https://t.co/HqHPNAVLsl — Darius Butler (@DariusJButler) May 21, 2025

Sad sad day for @Colts nation AND the @NFL. What an amazing father first and foremost, and a damn great owner…loved every player on the roster! Sending prayers to the Irsay family https://t.co/3E6B8cznrd — Jerrell Freeman (@JerrellFreeman) May 22, 2025

Ex-Colts star wide receivers Reggie Wayne and TY Hilton also had particularly emotional reactions to the news of Irsay’s death.

This hurts my soul…. https://t.co/wpK1fPD3jW — Reggie Wayne (@ReggieWayne_17) May 21, 2025

Please don’t ask me if I’m ok. Cuz I’m not. Thank You Sooo Much Mr.Irsay. I will forever hold our talks close to my heart. Love You! RIP Mr.Irsay pic.twitter.com/EeOh5lmec5 — TY Hilton (@TYHilton13) May 22, 2025

Colts legend Peyton Manning reacted to the news as well, saying over Instagram that he was “heartbroken.”

Peyton Manning on the death of Jim Irsay pic.twitter.com/uOfFLUncS9 — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) May 22, 2025

Others on social media proceeded to share their favorite moments and stories about Irsay.

An absolute legend



RIP Jim Irsaypic.twitter.com/U3WvCSNTXe — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 21, 2025

A great Jim Irsay story.



Days before 98 draft. Polian was getting nervous, worried that Manning would end up the next Bernie Kosar.



"Can you live with Bernie Kosar?!?!?" he screamed at Irsay, pounding his fist on Irsay's desk.



Irsay never waffled. Manning was the pick. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) May 22, 2025

I still have Jim Irsay’s money https://t.co/zxAaeFVexr pic.twitter.com/Wvrh9FK7mC — Lord Mayor of Indianapolis (@Two_ahhh) May 21, 2025

Three things I’ll remember about Jim Irsay from stories that were told to me about him over the years:



– He made it a point to give every Colts employee a birthday card with a $100 bill.



– He would randomly give the homeless a wad of cash from time to time in hopes of helping… pic.twitter.com/tiaVbuUM9i — Stephen Andress (@StephenAndress1) May 21, 2025

Irsay originally served as vice president and general manager of the Colts from 1984-96. He then took over as the principal owner, chairman, and CEO of the team after his father Robert Irsay’s death in 1997. During Irsay’s time in charge, the Colts won 10 division titles, earned 16 playoff berths, and made it to two Super Bowls (with a victory in Super Bowl XLI during the 2006 season).

While Irsay’s personal demons were a part of his story as well, he will more so be remembered for his track record of success and incredible generosity over his many decades in the public eye.