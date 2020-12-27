Joe Buck trolls Dwayne Haskins over birthday party violation

Joe Buck trolled Dwayne Haskins on Sunday over the Washington quarterback’s public screwup during the week.

Haskins was stripped of his role as a captain of the Washington Football Team for attending a party event without wearing a mask. The event was originally reported as a strip club visit, though Haskins corrected that information.

Either way, Buck zinged Haskins with a funny line. During the first quarter of the Seattle Seahawks-Los Angeles Rams game he was calling with Troy Aikman, Buck talked about the Washington-Carolina game. That led him to mention Washington’s quarterback situation.

“They had to start that game with the master of fun, Dwayne Haskins, as their quarterback,” Buck said.

Alex Smith had been starting for the team until suffering a calf injury recently. Washington had won four in a row with Smith as their quarterback.