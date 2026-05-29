Nick Bosa provides update on brother Joey’s playing status

San Francisco 49ers pass rusher Nick Bosa offered something of an update on whether brother Joey is close to finding a team for 2026.

Nick Bosa was asked about his brother on Thursday, and suggested that Joey is not focusing too much on football at the moment.

“He is working on his golf game. I don’t think he’s too concerned with football right now,” Bosa said.

Nick Bosa on Joey Bosa: “He is working on his golf game. I don’t think he’s too concerned with football right now.” — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) May 28, 2026

There is likely an element of tongue-in-cheek commentary in Nick’s response, though the rumor mill surrounding Joey has gone quiet lately. There had been some talk of the two brothers teaming up for the 49ers, but as of March, the team was skeptical that they could afford Joey. Perhaps that may change as the offseason drags on.

Joey Bosa turns 31 in July, so he theoretically has plenty left in the tank. He collected five sacks for the Buffalo Bills last season while playing 15 games.