Josh Jacobs makes honest admission on Packers’ botched 4th-and-1 play vs. Eagles

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs has spoken up about the critical run play that virtually decided Monday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Packers, trailing 10-7, had 4th-and-1 near midfield with under two minutes left at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Head coach Matt LaFleur, who heavily relied on Jacobs throughout the contest, wanted the ball in his star running back’s hands for the pivotal play.

The Eagles knew it, too. Defensive lineman Moro Ojomo was heard yelling out the Packers’ exact play call for Jacobs — an inside zone run — just before the snap. Philadelphia was able to swarm Jacobs several yards short of the first down. Jacobs ended up fumbling possession away as well.

“Inside zone this way, inside zone this way.”



Jacobs was asked about the fourth-down play after the game. The Packers star said he heard the Eagles “call out our play” after the team ran it “like four times” throughout the contest. He admitted the call-out made him second-guess going through with the play, but it was too late to call an audible.

“As a runner, it don’t ever feel good. … It changed my mind on how I’m going to run the ball, if we’re being honest,” Jacobs said via Packers beat writer Ryan Wood. “It makes me guess on what I’m going to do. … So, I kind of like, didn’t want to run right there, but yeah. That’s just how it played out.”

Jacobs added that the fumble was due to him trying to pitch the ball back to quarterback Jordan Love.

Jacobs rushed for 74 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries — his second-highest total this season on a game that ended in regulation.

Packers fans piled on LaFleur all game for his overreliance on Jacobs. It was almost poetic that Philly beat Green Bay by snuffing out a run play LaFleur had called for multiple times.