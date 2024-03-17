Justin Fields shares 1st message after being traded by Bears

Justin Fields may no longer be a member of the Chicago Bears, but his love for the city and its fans remains.

Fields on Saturday was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a relatively modest return.

We have acquired QB Justin Fields from the Chicago Bears in exchange for a 2025 conditional sixth-round pick. @BordasLaw 📝: https://t.co/ciLZkmSMgO pic.twitter.com/gXj88A71ja — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) March 17, 2024

Once the trade was official, the 25-year-old took to social media to express his gratitude toward Chicago.

“Can’t say thank you enough to the city of Chicago for taking me in and embracing me,” wrote Fields on his X post. “Thank you to the entire Bears organization and ownership for allowing me the opportunity to be part of such a historic franchise. But most of all thank you to my all my brothers that I played with. … I wish each one of you nothing but success. Ready for this next chapter!”

Can’t say thank you enough to the city of Chicago for taking me in and embracing me. Thank you to the entire Bears organization and ownership for allowing me the opportunity to be part of such a historic franchise. But most of all thank you to my all my brothers that I played… pic.twitter.com/fT1dORwFU5 — Justin Fields (@justnfields) March 16, 2024

Fields was drafted 11th overall by the Bears in the 2021 NFL Draft. Fields served as the primary starter in Chicago throughout his three seasons with the team.

In 40 games (38 starts) with the Bears, Fields threw for 6,674 yards with 40 touchdowns and 30 interceptions. The dual-threat QB also rushed for 2,220 yards with 14 touchdowns on 356 carries.

Despite Pittsburgh acquiring two recent starting QBs, the Steelers are reportedly firm on who their QB1 will be going forward.

Fields appears much more open to the idea of serving as Wilson’s backup compared to Kenny Pickett, who may have caused some drama with his Steelers teammates on the way out.