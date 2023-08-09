Kareem Hunt leaves Colts visit without a deal

Kareem Hunt has left his visit with the Indianapolis Colts without signing a deal with the team.

Hunt visited with the Colts on Wednesday and was offered a contract, but he did not sign it. The Colts visit comes a day after Hunt visited with the New Orleans Saints but did not sign with the team either.

Hunt apparently has interest from other teams.

Kareem Hunt is leaving Indianapolis without a deal, per source. Offer was made by the Colts. Unable to reach an agreement. Continued interest from other teams. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 9, 2023

NOLA.com columnist Jeff Duncan says that the Colts were offering more guaranteed money than the Saints.

I'm told the amount of guaranteed money was the difference between the Saints' and Colts' offers for Kareem Hunt. The total amounts were similar, but the Saints' deal was backloaded with incentives. Money wasn't the issue with Anthony Barr. — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) August 9, 2023

Hunt is in demand due to the marketplace. The Colts need a back since they don’t seem likely to resolve their issues with Jonathan Taylor. The Saints need a back since Eno Benjamin is out for the season and Alvin Kamara is suspended the first three games of the season.

Hunt has some leverage, which he appears to be using. The 28-year-old spent the last four seasons with the Cleveland Browns. He rushed for 468 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns last season, and caught 35 passes for 210 yards and a touchdown.