 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, August 9, 2023

Kareem Hunt leaves Colts visit without a deal

August 9, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read
Kareem Hunt in his Browns uniform

May 25, 2022; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27) walks off the field during organized team activities at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Kareem Hunt has left his visit with the Indianapolis Colts without signing a deal with the team.

Hunt visited with the Colts on Wednesday and was offered a contract, but he did not sign it. The Colts visit comes a day after Hunt visited with the New Orleans Saints but did not sign with the team either.

Hunt apparently has interest from other teams.

NOLA.com columnist Jeff Duncan says that the Colts were offering more guaranteed money than the Saints.

Hunt is in demand due to the marketplace. The Colts need a back since they don’t seem likely to resolve their issues with Jonathan Taylor. The Saints need a back since Eno Benjamin is out for the season and Alvin Kamara is suspended the first three games of the season.

Hunt has some leverage, which he appears to be using. The 28-year-old spent the last four seasons with the Cleveland Browns. He rushed for 468 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns last season, and caught 35 passes for 210 yards and a touchdown.

Article Tags

Indianapolis ColtsKareem Hunt
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus