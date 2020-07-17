Kenny Stills no longer facing felony charge over Breonna Taylor protest

Houston Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills will no longer face a felony charge for attending a protest in Louisville.

Stills joined other protesters who marched on the home of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron on Tuesday to demand action against police officers who shot and killed Breonna Taylor in March. The wide receiver was among 87 individuals who were arrested. All were charged with intimidating a participant in the legal process, a felony, along with a pair of misdemeanor charges.

On Friday, Jefferson County Attorney Mike O’Connell announced that the felony charges against Stills and his fellow protesters would be dropped and expunged from their records. The misdemeanors are still under review.

Taylor, an ER technician, was shot and killed when Louisville police were serving a no-knock warrant over the suspected sale of drugs back in March. Gunfire was exchanged between officers and Taylor’s boyfriend Kenneth Walker, who said he believed the officers were intruders. The primary targets of the investigation were two other men, one of whom Taylor had a prior relationship with.

Stills has been a vocal proponent of social justice, going as far as to criticize his former owner for what Stills deemed to be an insincere commitment to such causes.