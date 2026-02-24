Lamar Jackson reacts to Isaiah Likely’s NFL free agency outlook

Lamar Jackson reveals where he wants impending free agent tight end Isaiah Likely to play in 2026, and it’s still with the Baltimore Ravens.

On Monday, B/R Gridiron asked its followers on X about which team would be Likely’s landing spot in NFL free agency. Jackson responded with a simple but clear message, tagging the Ravens’ X account and adding three folded hands and a purple heart emoji for emphasis.

Isaiah Likely will be a ____________ pic.twitter.com/2TLbWtiQQO — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) February 23, 2026

But when the Ravens signed veteran tight end Mark Andrews to a 3-year, $39.267 million contract extension in December, which comes with a club option for the 2028 season, it appeared that Likely and Baltimore would part ways in free agency.

Likely can still be resigned by Baltimore, but the Ravens may not be able to win the free agency bidding for the former Coastal Carolina Chanticleers star tight end. The team selected Likely in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft and inked him to a 4-year, $4.16 million deal.

Even though he played in only 14 games in 2025 and posted career lows of 307 receiving yards, 1 touchdown catch and 27 receptions, there are teams with enough cap space that can offer him contracts beyond Baltimore’s spending power.

But perhaps Jackson’s sway could end up influencing a return to Baltimore for the 25-year-old Likely.