Rich Eisen reveals his pick for the NFL’s next Sam Darnold story

Sam Darnold has become an all-time feel-good NFL story.

Once thought to be on his way out of the NFL, he found his way to the top of the football world when he led the Seattle Seahawks to a Super Bowl win in the 2025 season. Darnold is not going to be the last quarterback to rebuild his broken reputation and become a champion.

Rich Eisen has an idea of who can be the next Sam Darnold story in the league.

“Mac Jones, in my estimation, is the most likely candidate to be the next Sam Darnold of anybody else,” Eisen said during “The Rich Eisen Show.”

Like Darnold, Jones was a first-round pick, with the New England Patriots taking him in the 2021 draft. He was a Pro Bowler in his rookie season, but the former Alabama Crimson Tide QB couldn’t sustain that form, as he later found himself playing for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2024 and then with the San Francisco 49ers, beginning in the 2025 campaign.

He had eight starts last season with the 49ers and played in 11 total games as Brock Purdy’s chief backup. Jones impressed in those opportunities with San Francisco, passing for 2,151 yards and 13 touchdowns against 6 interceptions, while completing 69.6% of his throws.

But to be the next Darnold, Jones will have to find a team that will make him its QB1, and it’s unlikely to be the Niners, who are still committed to Purdy.

Darnold got his chance when he signed with the Minnesota Vikings and led them to the NFL playoffs before going to the Seahawks.

Interestingly, Jones, who signed a 2-year, $8.41 million contract with San Francisco in 2025, is currently being linked to the Vikings as a potential trade target.